Saud Shakeel named Pakistan Shaheens captain for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Saud Shakeel as the captain of the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming England tour.

“Saud Shakeel (19 Tests) is set to lead the team, while he will be joined by three other Test capped players in Mir Hamza (seven Tests), Musa Khan (one Test) and Sajid Khan (12 Tests),” the PCB said in a statement on Friday.

The 18-member Pakistan Shaheens squad is set to tour England from July 17 to August 6 for two three-day and three 50-over matches.

According to the PCB, the dates and venues of the fixtures will be announced in due course.

Before departing for England on July 16, the Pakistan Shaheens squad members will take part in a training camp in Karachi.

Apart from Test team members such as Saud Shakeel and Mir Hamza, the PCB has included the top two leading run-scorers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 in the squad.

Azan Awais, who scored 844 runs, and Maaz Sadaqat (646) have been selected in the Pakistan Shaheens squad.

Pakistan Shaheens squad for England tour:

Saud Shakeel (captain), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.