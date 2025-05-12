web analytics
Saudi airline resumes flight operations to Pakistan

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

Saudi airline resumed flight operations to Pakistan following ceasefire between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

A spokesperson confirmed that flight SV-704 departed from Jeddah for Karachi as part of the resumed service.

The aircraft will return to Jeddah from Karachi as Hajj flight SV-3705, the spokesperson added.

After a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India following four days of severe conflict, several UAE Airlines have resumed their flight operations to both countries and released an updated airline schedule.

Read more: UAE airlines announce flight resumption after Pakistan-India ceasefire

In early hours on May 11, 2025, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia announced regarding their UAE flights resumption that they would partially resume their services to Pakistan, depending on the current circumstances in progress.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) in an official statement has confirmed that the airspace has been restored nationwide. PAA also issued an updated Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in this regard.

According to a PAA spokesperson, “All airports across the country are adhering to normal operations, and the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the updated schedule.”

