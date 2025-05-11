UAE airlines announce flight resumption after Pakistan-India ceasefire

DUBAI: After a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India following four days of severe conflict, several UAE Airlines have resumed their flight operations to both countries and released an updated airline schedule.

In early hours on May 11, 2025, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia announced regarding their UAE flights resumption that they would partially resume their services to Pakistan, depending on the current circumstances in progress.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) in an official statement has confirmed that the airspace has been restored nationwide. PAA also issued an updated Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in this regard.

According to a PAA spokesperson, “All airports across the country are adhering to normal operations, and the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the updated schedule.”

Emirates has resumed its regular flight services to and from Pakistan, relaunching operations on May 11 for Karachi, Sialkot, and Lahore. Flights to Islamabad resumed on May 12, and Peshawar followed on May 13.

UAE Updated Airline Schedule

Emirates Flights

EK600/601: Dubai to Karachi and Karachi to Dubai (May 11)

EK618/619: Dubai to Sialkot and Sialkot to Dubai (May 11)

EK622/623: Dubai to Lahore and Lahore to Dubai (May 11)

EK612/613: Dubai to Islamabad and Islamabad to Dubai (May 12)

Dubai to Islamabad and Islamabad to Dubai (May 12) EK636/EK637: Dubai to Peshawar and Peshawar to Dubai (May 13)

Fly Dubai

EY300 / EY301: Islamabad International Airport

EY294 / EY295: Karachi Jinnah International Airport

EY288 / EY289: Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport

Etihad Airways

EY296 / EY297: Abu Dhabi to Karachi Jinnah International Airport

EY302 / EY303: Abu Dhabi to Islamabad International Airport

Etihad Airways has started flying again between Abu Dhabi and important cities in Pakistan, like Karachi and Islamabad. The airline mentioned that they expect flights to get back to normal by May 12, but there might be more changes depending on what happens next.

Air Arabia has started flying to Pakistan again. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status through official channels after the UAE resumption of flights.

Travel update: Resumption of flights to/from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ab79jxMeJd — Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) May 11, 2025



However, officials say it may take some time for UAE flights to get normalised because planes and ground equipment were moved to safe places during the conflict.