Saudi Arabia announces 3-month midday outdoor work ban

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a three-month midday outdoor work ban, effective from Sunday, June 15, for all private sector companies and establishments.

According to Saudi Gazette, the ministry, in cooperation with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, will start imposing the work ban from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., for a period of three months ending on September 15, 2025.

The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of workers by preventing exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours.

The ministry emphasized that the ban aligns with international occupational safety and health standards, seeking to minimize health risks such as heat exhaustion and sunstroke.

The ministry called on employers to organize working hours and adhere to the provisions of this decision. This will contribute to providing a safe work environment free from various hazards and enhance the efficiency and prevention measures to reduce occupational injuries and diseases resulting from exposure to direct sunlight, which will impact productivity.

The ministry published on its website the Procedural Guide for occupational safety and health to prevent the effects of sun exposure and heat exhaustion. It urged all to notify about any violation of the work ban decision via the ministry’s customer service phone number 19911 or smartphone application.