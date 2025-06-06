Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince for key bilateral talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported.

The leaders exchanged Eid ul-Adha greetings and discussed strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a high-level Pakistani delegation, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Minister for Interior, and the Minister for Information. The Saudi and Pakistani officials also participated in the talks.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and the Saudi Crown Prince reviewed the deep-rooted historical relations between the two countries.

Both sides expressed commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The discussions covered economic, security, and defence collaboration. Shehbaz Sharif and Mohammed bin Salman also exchanged views on the regional situation, reaffirming their commitment to working together for peace and stability in the region.

This visit reflects the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, who continues to prioritise strong diplomatic and economic relations with the Kingdom.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah, along with his high-level delegation, during the two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, who arrived here in the holy city of Makkah on Thursday, also offered Nawafil at the Holy Ka’aba.

He prayed for the progress and betterment of Pakistan, its people as well as the Muslim Ummah and people of Gaza.

During the meeting, two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit underscores the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.