PM Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah with delegation

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday performed Umrah, along with his high-level delegation, during the two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister, who arrived here in the holy city of Makkah on Thursday, also offered Nawafil at the Holy Ka’aba.

He prayed for the progress and betterment of Pakistan, its people as well as the Muslim Ummah and people of Gaza.

During the meeting, two sides will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, the welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

The prime minister will also express gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its constructive role in de-escalating the recent Pakistan-India conflict.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit underscores the deep-rooted, time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, anchored in shared faith, mutual respect, and strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit is expected to further solidify Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and open new avenues for multifaceted collaboration.