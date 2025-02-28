Saudi Arabia announces first Ramadan on March 1

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will observe the first Ramadan on March 1 as the holy month’s moon has been sighted, confirmed by moon observers in the kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia’s moon observers confirmed the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Friday evening at the Tamir and Hotat Sudair observatories, marking the beginning of the holy month on Saturday. The Supreme Court is expected to issue an official announcement shortly,” Saudi Gazette reported.

Thick clouds obscured the sky over the Tamir Observatory, a crucial spot for moon sightings, as Saudi Arabia watched the crescent moon on Friday night to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Saudi media, a local observer said that atmospheric conditions were ideal for seeing the crescent, with sporadic cloud cover predicted to disperse in the next few minutes, perhaps enabling a view of the new moon.

Conditions varied by area, according to weather experts, with particular emphasis on cloud movements that may affect visibility.

The public was previously urged by the Saudi Supreme Court to search for the Ramadan crescent on Friday, February 28, which is the 29th of Sha’ban.

Meanwhile, Several countries across the world are preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan 2025. Based on moon sightings in several countries, the appropriate authorities announce the beginning day of Ramadan.

Here is the latest information to find out when Ramadan begins in various nations

Australia

Australia will observe the first day of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1st, as confirmed by the Mufti Azam of Australia. The announcement follows the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of the holy month of fasting for the country’s Muslim community.

Malaysia

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan has not been sighted, according to Arab media reports. As a result, the first day of fasting will begin on Sunday, March 2nd.

Brunei

Similarly, in Brunei, the Ramadan crescent was not observed, with the first day of fasting also scheduled for Sunday, March 2nd, as per Arab media sources.

Japan

Since the crescent moon was not visible in Japan on February 28, the Ruyat Hilal Committee Japan declared on Friday that Sunday, March 2, will mark the start of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Philippines

Although the crescent moon sighting has not been verified, the Philippines has formally declared Sunday, March 2, to be the first day of Ramadan.