Saudi Arabia announces 30-day grace period to extend expired visit visas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday announced a 30-day grace period to allow the extension of expired visit visas, strictly for the purpose of final departure from the Kingdom, regardless of the visa’s type or classification.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has launched a new initiative enabling holders of any expired visit visa to regularize their status for departure. The initiative applies to all visit visa categories and types.

The grace period began on 1 Muharram 1447 AH (June 26, 2025). Visa holders have 30 days from this date to settle any applicable fees and penalties in order to complete their exit procedures from Saudi Arabia.

The process can be carried out through the “Tawasul” service available on the Ministry of Interior’s “Absher” electronic platform.

Jawazat has urged all affected individuals to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity before the deadline expires.

