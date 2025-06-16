Saudi Arabia cracks down on illegal residents, arrests 9,639

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Saturday announced that 9,639 illegal residents have been arrested by their security forces in a nationwide crackdown led between June 5 and June 11.

The arrests were made during inspection campaigns carried out in collaboration with relevant government agencies to enforce residency, border security, and labour laws.

Among those who were arrested, 5,625 individuals were found accused of violating the Residency Law, while 2,797 broke the Border Security Law. In addition, 1,217 individuals were found violating the Labour Law.

Officials also detained 1,117 individuals trying to cross into Saudi Arabia by illegal means, with 28% recognised as Yemeni nationals and 72% as Ethiopian nationals.

Moreover, 35 illegal residents were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while 10 individuals were detained for providing transportation, shelter, or employment to violators.

Saudi officials have started litigation against 14,402 unlawful residents, including 13,364 men and 1,038 women.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Interior, a total of 7,657 culprits have been deported. Additionally, 8,630 individuals have been directed to their embassies and consulates to secure travel documents. Furthermore, 840 violators have been instructed to finalise their bookings.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have called on the public to report violations by contacting 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 and 996 in other regions.

A stern warning has been issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior that individuals who support illegal entry, transport, shelter, or assist violators may face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.

To further bolster these efforts, Saudi authorities are utilising advanced surveillance technologies such as drones and AI-powered monitoring systems to identify and prevent illegal activities.

These measures are particularly significant as the Kingdom prepares for Hajj 2025, with stringent regulations being implemented to deter unauthorised entries.

Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to upholding law and order, ensuring adherence to residency and labour laws, and reinforcing border security to maintain national stability.