Saudi Arabia announces new property rule for foreigners  

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a new online platform allowing foreign investors, residents, and companies to apply digitally for ownership of property in the country. Officials describe this invitation as part of its efforts to open the real estate market to greater international participation.

The new portal, named Saudi Properties, has been introduced by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) of Saudi Arabia, which came into force in January 2026.

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The REGA said applications for foreign real estate ownership have started through the portal, linked to the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law.

Under the new system, prospective buyers residing in Saudi Arabia or outside are allowed to complete procedures online, check eligibility requirements, explore approved real estate opportunities, submit applications and track the progress of their requests.

How the system works

Non-Saudi residents in Saudi Arabia can apply directly using their residency number with eligibility checks, and procedures will be completed through an automated digital process.

Applicants outside Saudi Arabia have to obtain a digital identity card first from Saudi missions abroad before completing the application online.

Foreign companies and entities without an existing presence in Saudi Arabia are required to register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and acquire a national unified number before proceeding with property ownership applications.

The system allows foreign individuals, companies, and entities to own property across various regions of Saudi Arabia, subject to the approved geographic scope and regulatory framework.

Rules for Makkah and Madinah

Ownership laws in Makkah and Madinah will remain regulated under specific regulations. Property ownership in the two Holy Cities will be limited to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals from inside and outside the Kingdom.

REGA said that the news framework is designed to make the ownership process more transparent by linking property opportunities to official data sources and structured regulatory pathways.

REGA believes that this will improve market credibility, support higher-quality urban growth, and enhance the experience for applicants.