RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has introduced a new requirement for Premium Residency holders, mandating them to obtain a dedicated work permit through the Kingdom’s Qiwa digital labour platform for a fee of SR100, according to updated guidance issued by the platform and reported by Okaz newspaper.

Qiwa, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s digital labour platform, also announced several updates covering business subscriptions, training contracts, resignation procedures and visa-related services.

The platform said subscription fees for establishments vary depending on company size and are calculated based on the total number of employees registered under the entity’s unified number.

It also confirmed that training contracts for beneficiaries of the Tamheer programme can now be documented electronically through Qiwa. However, these contracts will not be counted towards Saudisation targets or current compliance requirements related to employment contract documentation.

According to the platform, service fees can be paid through multiple channels, including bank cards, SADAD payment numbers and the Qiwa digital wallet.

Regarding resignation procedures, Qiwa clarified that employees may withdraw a resignation request within seven days, provided the employer has neither accepted the resignation nor postponed a decision during that period.

The platform added that notice periods are governed by the terms of individual employment contracts and may therefore differ from one employee to another.

Qiwa further stated that visa information cannot be modified after a visa has been issued. If incorrect information has been entered, the existing visa must be cancelled and a new visa issued with the correct details.

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