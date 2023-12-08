Saudi Arabia announces scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at fostering stronger ties and promoting educational collaboration, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced scholarships for Pakistani students eager to pursue higher studies in diverse fields across educational institutions.

According to a statement issued today, the Kingdom offered 700 scholarships to Pakistani students eager to pursue higher studies in diverse fields across educational institutions in the country.

The country had earlier offered 600 scholarships which now have been increased to 700, the statement added.

Pakistani students can avail these scholarships by applying through ‘Study in Saudi’ electronic portal.

The portal provides a one-window comprehensive gateway to international students to apply and process applications for study in the Kingdom.

Three broad options are given in the portal for study in the Kingdom i.e. self-financed, partial scholarship, and full scholarship. Students can apply for their desired degree which includes almost all disciplines except medical science.

The details are given on the website of Pakistan’s Mission in Riyadh (http://pakistaninksa.com/education/) in both Urdu and English languages.

A link of the ‘Study in Saudi’ is also given on Mission’s website (http://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/).