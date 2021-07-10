Saudi Arabia approves Moderna’s COVID vaccine

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said.

The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier approved the use of the Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Also Read: SAUDI MINISTRY EASES COVID RESTRICTIONS ON MOSQUES

Last month, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 18.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for use in people aged 18 and up in December 2022.