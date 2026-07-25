RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved a new General Education Law under a royal decree, establishing a comprehensive legal framework aimed at strengthening governance across the education sector, improving learning outcomes, and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The new legislation also reinforces the protection of human rights in education by safeguarding the rights of students and teachers and promoting safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments.

According to Saudi media reports, the law clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the Ministry of Education, the General Education Affairs Council, and other relevant bodies to strengthen policy coordination, decision-making, and oversight across the sector.

It also establishes a regulatory framework for the participation of the private and non-profit sectors in education, encouraging investment, expanding public-private partnerships, improving the quality of educational services, and increasing learning opportunities in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The legislation places significant emphasis on protecting the right to education, safeguarding the rights of both students and teachers, and ensuring a secure and supportive educational environment. It also highlights the important role of families in supporting students throughout their educational journey.

Saudi Arabia launches new Umrah Visa

The law strengthens early childhood education by recognizing the critical importance of the formative years in children’s development. It also seeks to enhance educational and support services for students with disabilities while expanding programs designed to identify and nurture gifted students.

The Ministry of Education said it will coordinate with relevant government agencies to finalize the implementing regulations required for the law’s enforcement and ensure its effective implementation.

The General Education Law covers key areas including educational stages, the General Education Affairs Council, educational institutions, academic pathways, e-learning, continuing education, the educational environment, and the rights and responsibilities of students and teachers.

The legislation also supports investment in education by regulating private and non-profit sector participation under a clear legal framework, aimed at improving service quality, expanding educational choices, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the sustainable development of both public and private educational institutions.