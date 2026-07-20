Saudi Arabia launches new Umrah Visa

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia introduced a multiple-entry Umrah visa allowing visitors to enter the Kingdom several times over one year, with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue and permits multiple entries, subject to meeting Saudi Arabia’s regulatory requirements.

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The initiative is part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aims to simplify travel procedures, improve the experience for pilgrims, and enhance the efficiency of services, SPA added.

Under the new system, visa holders have to purchase a service package through the Nusuk platform from an approved provider before each visit. The package’s validity cannot extend beyond the remaining validity of the visa.

Umrah pilgrims must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The visa will be deactivated after each departure from Saudi Arabia and reactivated before a subsequent trip once the required conditions have been met.

It will not be activated during the Hajj season, from the first of Dhu Al Qadah until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah.