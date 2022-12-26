Saudi Arabia, Australia issue security alert for their citizen in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent suicide attack in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia and Australia have advised their citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement in the wake of the adverse security situation, ARY News reported.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Arabian embassy issued a security alert for its citizens, advising them to remain “careful and limit their movement”.

The security alert advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not step out except for any necessity. “Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Australia has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, noting that “Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.”

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins shared the travel advice and asked their citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates.

The advisory also suggested potential travellers to Pakistan “reconsider” their decision due to the “volatile security situation and high threat of terrorist attack, kidnapping and violence”.

Islamabad suicide attack

The development came after a suicide attack in the federal capital which claimed the lives of a policeman. A policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10/4 sector.

Addressing the media at the blast site, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sohail Zafar Chattha said that the police spotted a “suspicious vehicle” with a man and a woman aboard in the I-10/4 area.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

