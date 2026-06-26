RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system for British citizens, making travel to the Kingdom easier from July 1, 2026, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new ETA service is available to holders of all types of British passports traveling to Saudi Arabia for tourism, short-term study, or business purposes.

The ministry said the initiative reflects the historic and strong ties between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and builds on travel facilitation measures previously introduced by the British government for Saudi nationals.

Under the new system, British visitors will be allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 180 consecutive days within a one-year period. The ETA also permits multiple entries under a single electronic authorization.

However, the ministry clarified that the ETA does not authorize employment or residence in the Kingdom and cannot be used for Hajj travel. Travelers intending to work, reside, or perform Hajj must obtain the appropriate visa through the existing application process.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to simplify entry procedures and promote tourism and business travel under its Vision 2030 strategy.

Saudi Arabia announces new property rule for foreigners

Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled out a new online platform allowing foreign investors, residents, and companies to apply digitally for ownership of property in the country. Officials describe this invitation as part of its efforts to open the real estate market to greater international participation.

The new portal, named Saudi Properties, has been introduced by the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) of Saudi Arabia, which came into force in January 2026.