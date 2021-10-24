Saudi Arabia extends validity of visit visas for free

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of visit visas of those people from countries facing a travel ban until November 30.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter for extending the visit visas without charging any fees.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the ministry clarified that the beneficiaries of this will be holders of visit visas of which the validity had been expired during the period of suspension of direct entry to Saudi Arabia from these countries following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

It added that the move was part of the continuous efforts undertaken by the Saudi government in tackling the effects and consequences of COVID-19, as well as in mitigating its economic and financial effects.

The latest extension was made following the directives of Saudi King Salman.

The countries facing the travel ban include India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

