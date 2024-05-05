Saudi Arabia gears up to receive over 2mln Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia is making preparations to welcome more than two million pilgrims for Hajj 2024, who are set to arrive later this month.

According to the Gulf News report, both government and private sector entities are collaborating to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the faithful as they perform the Hajj 2024 rites in and around the holy city of Makkah.

This year, authorities are expecting a surge in the number of pilgrims following the participation of approximately 30 million Muslims, both from within and outside the kingdom, in the Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the recently concluded Ramadan. Umrah is considered a precursor to the Hajj.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj has assigned 3,500 staff members to cater to the needs of pilgrims arriving and departing from Medina. The city has undergone significant renovations, and tour guides have been appointed to assist visitors at various Islamic historic sites.

Last year, approximately 1.8 million Muslims from around the world performed the Hajj, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of numbers.

This year, Saudi Arabia has implemented a new strategy for overseas pilgrims, where specific places are no longer allocated to countries. Instead, places are assigned based on the timing of contract finalisation.