web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Saudi Arabia: Haramain Train boosts capacity to 1.6 million seats for Ramadan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced its operational preparations for the Haramain High-Speed Train during Ramadan 2025 by greatly expanding the number of journeys and seats.

In order to facilitate the movement of God’s guests between Makkah and Madinah and to provide a more comfortable and seamless travel experience, the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has announced that it will be significantly increasing the number of trips and seats on the Haramain High Speed train during Ramadan 2025.

In collaboration with the Saudi-Spanish Railway Project Company, the operator of the Haramain High Speed Rail, SAR reported that the season’s trip volume rose to 3,410, up more than 21% from 2024, and that there were roughly 1.6 million seats available, an 18% increase from the previous year.  This increases the Haramain High Speed Rail’s ability to meet the high demand during the holy month.

Read More: Riyadh Metro attracts 18 million passengers in just 75 days

During the first week of Ramadan, daily operations will begin with 100 trips each day.  By the fourteenth day of the month, it will progressively climb to 120 daily travels, and on days when operations are at their highest, it will reach 130 daily trips.

One of the ten fastest trains in the world, the Haramain High Speed train connects Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah at a speed of 300 km/h on a 453 km railway line. It offers pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists a contemporary and quick way to get around.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.