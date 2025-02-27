Saudi Arabia: Haramain Train boosts capacity to 1.6 million seats for Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced its operational preparations for the Haramain High-Speed Train during Ramadan 2025 by greatly expanding the number of journeys and seats.

In order to facilitate the movement of God’s guests between Makkah and Madinah and to provide a more comfortable and seamless travel experience, the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) has announced that it will be significantly increasing the number of trips and seats on the Haramain High Speed train during Ramadan 2025.

In collaboration with the Saudi-Spanish Railway Project Company, the operator of the Haramain High Speed Rail, SAR reported that the season’s trip volume rose to 3,410, up more than 21% from 2024, and that there were roughly 1.6 million seats available, an 18% increase from the previous year. This increases the Haramain High Speed Rail’s ability to meet the high demand during the holy month.

During the first week of Ramadan, daily operations will begin with 100 trips each day. By the fourteenth day of the month, it will progressively climb to 120 daily travels, and on days when operations are at their highest, it will reach 130 daily trips.

One of the ten fastest trains in the world, the Haramain High Speed train connects Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdulaziz Airport, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah at a speed of 300 km/h on a 453 km railway line. It offers pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists a contemporary and quick way to get around.