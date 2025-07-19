Saudi Arabia intensifies crackdown against violators of residency, labour, border laws

Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced that 23,167 illegal residents or those violating labour or border laws have been taken into custody by their security forces in a nationwide crackdown led between July 10 to 16.

The Ministry of Interior said that the activities took place from July 10 to July 16, 2025

In the most recent round of coordinated field activities, Saudi officials have detained 23,167 people around the Kingdom for breaking labor, residence, and border security laws.

Those detained were 3,131 for violating labor rules, 5,511 for violating border security laws, and 14,525 for violating residence requirements.

Authorities detained 1,593 individuals who were trying to enter Saudi Arabia illegally during that time. Thirty percent were Yemenis, one percent were of other nationalities, and sixty-nine percent were Ethiopians. Forty-one more people were apprehended while trying to enter the Kingdom illegally.

22 persons were also arrested as a result of the effort on charges of harboring, hiring, transporting, or otherwise assisting offenders.

At now, 16,441 people—2,186 women and 14,255 men—are going through legal proceedings.

While 3,393 violators have been pushed to finish their trip reservations, 8,622 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to get travel papers. 10,587 people in all have already been deported.

The Ministry of Interior reaffirmed that anyone who helps someone enter the Kingdom illegally, shelters or transports them, or provides any kind of assistance will be subject to harsh punishments, which include up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, the seizure of the vehicles and housing used in the crime, and public naming.

These offenses are regarded as breaches of integrity and public confidence and are categorized as serious felonies that call for incarceration. By calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Madinah, or 999 and 996 in other areas, the public is encouraged to report breaches.