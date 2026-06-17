The Transport General Authority (TGA) of Saudi Arabia has called on individuals and businesses to submit objections to outstanding traffic fines issued before 1 November 2024.

The Saudi Arabia authority, in its statement, said the initiative is designed to give affected parties the opportunity to exercise their legal right to challenge penalties, while it also aims to enhance transparency and improve the fairness and efficiency of procedures governing transport violations.

The TGA confirmed that it has begun accepting appeals for violations recorded prior to the cut-off date, as part of wider efforts to ensure compliance with established regulatory processes and strengthen accountability within the transport sector.

Applicants have been asked to submit their objections via the authority’s official website within the specified timeframe.

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According to the TGA, all appeals will be reviewed and a decision issued within eight working days of the violation being recorded.

The Saudi Arabia authority also noted that violations are classified according to transport activity, including heavy goods transport, car hire services, buses, and freight operations. Penalties may vary and can include financial sanctions as well as non-financial measures such as suspension of operations or vehicle impoundment.