RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved the executive and regulatory provisions of its new General Education Law, introducing one of the most significant reforms to the Kingdom’s K-12 education system in recent years.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the new legislation establishes a comprehensive legal framework governing public education from nursery through Grade 12 and aims to align the education sector with the objectives of Vision 2030.

New governing body

A key feature of the law is the establishment of the General Education Affairs Council, chaired by the Minister of Education and including representatives from various government ministries, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and the private sector.

Compulsory education remains from ages 6 to 15

The law confirms that compulsory education will continue from the age of six until 15.

The Ministry of Education will have the authority to take legal action against individuals responsible for preventing children from attending compulsory education or causing students to drop out during this period.

Arabic remains the primary language

Arabic will remain the principal language of instruction across general education, although schools may teach in an additional language where appropriate.

Co-education

The law also maintains the separation of boys’ and girls’ schools after the early childhood stage in public education. This requirement does not apply to private educational institutions.

Classroom learning remains the standard

The legislation confirms that in-person classroom education will remain the primary method of learning across all grade levels.

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The ministry will also develop regulations for lifelong learning certificates and expand digital education options, including synchronous, asynchronous and self-directed learning programmes.

More flexible learning pathways

The Ministry of Education will be empowered to create different educational pathways within general education, including specialised and vocational tracks designed to better match labour market requirements.

Expanded support for students with disabilities and gifted learners

The new framework strengthens support for students with disabilities by requiring schools to provide appropriate educational services, assistive technologies and assessment methods tailored to individual needs.

It also expands programmes for gifted students through specialised classes, dedicated schools, enrichment centres, improved identification standards, teacher training and partnerships with universities and research institutions.

New quality standards for private schools

Private schools will face stricter quality assurance requirements under the new law.

Educational institutions will be required to obtain accreditation from the Education and Training Evaluation Commission or another internationally recognised accreditation body approved by Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Education will regulate licensing procedures, ownership transfers, school operations and the introduction of international curricula, while ensuring that national identity subjects approved by the National Curriculum Center remain part of the education system.

Applications for education licences must receive a written decision within 30 days, and rejected applicants will have the right to appeal.

Stronger role for private and nonprofit sectors

The law provides a clearer regulatory framework for private and nonprofit education providers as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand education services under Vision 2030.

It also allows the ministry to provide financial or in-kind support, including human resources, to eligible private educational institutions under approved conditions.

Greater protections and professional development for teachers

Teachers will be required to follow approved curricula, support students’ individual learning needs, encourage creativity and innovation, identify gifted students, uphold national values and professional standards, and participate in continuous professional development programmes.

Tougher disciplinary measures

The law introduces a formal disciplinary system for teachers, administrators and private educational institutions that violate regulations.

Authorities will have the power to take immediate action to protect the educational environment, including temporarily removing individuals from duty during investigations.

Serious violations could lead to dismissal and permanent disqualification from working in the education sector.

Private schools that breach regulations may face warnings, suspension of student admissions, fines ranging from SR5,000 to SR50,000, or cancellation of their licences. If a school licence is revoked, students must be allowed to complete the academic year at the owner’s expense to prevent disruption to their education.