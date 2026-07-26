RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,970 people for violating residency, labour and border security laws during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out between July 16 and July 22.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Ministry of Interior said the week-long operations resulted in the arrest of 7,437 Residency Law violators, 3,991 Border Security Law violators, and 3,542 Labour Law violators.

Authorities also arrested 1,626 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 62% were Ethiopian nationals, 37% were Yemeni nationals and 1% were of other nationalities.

In addition, 33 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally, while 18 others were detained for transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing individuals in violation of residency, labour and border security regulations.

The ministry said 30,546 violators, including 28,557 men and 1,989 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures. It added that 17,747 individuals have been referred to obtain travel documents, 6,113 have been referred to complete travel reservations, and 13,251 have already been deported.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, sheltering or employment of border security violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of any vehicles or property used in committing the offence.

The ministry also urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in other parts of the Kingdom. It said all reports are treated with strict confidentiality and that informants bear no legal liability.

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