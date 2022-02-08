Saudi Arabia outlines new entry rules for Umrah pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced new procedures for pilgrims entry to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

The ministry said that all those travelling to Saudi Arabia are required to furnish an approved negative PCR test or negative antigen test 48 hours before their departure.

Travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 are also required to submit their negative PCR test. The new procedures will come into force from 1am on Wednesday (Feb 9), it said.

The Kingdom has announced earlier the new travel restrictions starting on Feb 9, Wednesday. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in its fresh guidelines directed airlines to ensure that Saudi citizens leaving the Kingdom should have received a booster shot after three months of the vaccination.

For passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia, it said that they should carry a negative PCR or rapid antigen test report conducted 48 hours prior to the flight and vaccination record. “Children aged below eight years will be exempted from these restrictions,” the GACA said.

