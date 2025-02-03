Saudi Arabia releases five Pakistanis falsely charged in drug case

LAHORE: Five members of a Pakistani family, falsely accused of drug smuggling in Saudi Arabia, have been released after Islamabad authorities exposed an international drug gang involved in tampering with luggage tags at Lahore Airport.

According to reports, Farhana Akram, a resident of Murgzar Colony, Lahore, along with her four family members, departed for Saudi Arabia on December 23.

However, members of a drug mafia, with the alleged help of airport staff, switched the luggage tag on her bag. As a result, she and her family members were arrested in Saudi Arabia on December 30.

Upon receiving information, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from all entry and exit points at the airport.

Their probe led to the arrest of a porter, whose interrogation helped uncover the entire network. Following this lead, nine individuals, including the gang leader, were apprehended.

The ANF provided solid evidence to Saudi authorities, which eventually led to the release of the detained family.

Upon their return to Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited their residence, expressing solidarity with the affected family and congratulating them on their safe return.

“The suffering you endured is indescribable,” he remarked, while acknowledging the relentless efforts of ANF officials in unearthing the international drug syndicate.

He also extended his gratitude to the Saudi Arabia government for their cooperation in the case.

Naqvi said the ANF had initiated a nationwide crackdown against smugglers, cautioning citizens to remain vigilant against individuals offering free Umrah packages as such offers could be deceitful.