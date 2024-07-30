web analytics
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Saudi Arabia-returned family looted in Karachi

By Nazir Shah
In another incident of street crimes in Karachi, robbers looted valuables from a Saudi Arabia-returned family in the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station in metropolis, ARY News reported. 

In the CCTV video available with ARY News, the looters can be seen chasing the family in a white Honda Civic car. The robbers intercepted the Saudi Arabia-returned family at their doorstep and looted cash, important documents and other valuables.

The police registered a case against four unknown persons at the complaint of Ahmed, the member of the affected family.

Earlier, a cashier of a petrol pump located at Karachi’s Abu Al-Hassan Isphani Road was deprived of Rs8 million.

As per local police, the cashier of the petrol pump was going to a bank to deposit Rs8 million cash, where he was cashed by four robbers, riding two motorbikes.

The robbers intercepted the cashier of the fuel station, snatched the cash at gunpoint and fled away from the scene easily.

