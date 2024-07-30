Saudi Arabia-returned family looted in Karachi

In another incident of street crimes in Karachi, robbers looted valuables from a Saudi Arabia-returned family in the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station in metropolis, ARY News reported.

In the CCTV video available with ARY News, the looters can be seen chasing the family in a white Honda Civic car. The robbers intercepted the Saudi Arabia-returned family at their doorstep and looted cash, important documents and other valuables.

The police registered a case against four unknown persons at the complaint of Ahmed, the member of the affected family.

Read more: Robbers snatch Rs8 million from petrol pump cashier in Karachi