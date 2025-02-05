Saudi Arabia says no Israel ties without creation of Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it would not establish ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state – a statement that comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the Saudis were not demanding a Palestinian state.

In a shock announcement, Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement from the Saudi foreign ministry said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position in ‘a clear and explicit manner’ that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances.

Saudi Arabia also rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, the statement said, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is unnegotiable.

Netanyahu said during the press conference with Trump that Israel will give it a good shot with Saudi Arabia and would succeed.

The United States had led months of diplomacy to get Saudi Arabia to normalise ties with Israel and recognise the country until the Gaza war began in October 2023, leading Riyadh to shelve the matter in the face of Arab anger over Israel’s offensive.