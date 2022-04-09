Saudi Arabia to host 1 million Hajj pilgrims in 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced to welcome 1 million pilgrims for Hajj this year, following ease in COVID restrictions from the Kingdom.

The announcement was made from the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah in which it stated that the Kingdom would welcome 1 million people this year including domestic and foreign pilgrims for Hajj.

The ministry said that the Kingdom is keen on ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform Hajj and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in a safe and spiritual atmosphere.

Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik 🕋 We’re honored to welcome one million pilgrims in Hajj 2022 pic.twitter.com/YblHozXar2 — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) April 9, 2022



“It is of supreme importance to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to preserve the safety and security of Hajj pilgrims as well as visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The number of pilgrims coming from specific countries for this year’s Hajj will be in accordance with the quotas allocated to each country and in consideration of compliance with all health recommendations.

While sharing regulation for Hajj this year, the ministry said that it is open to those who are under 65 years old and have received approved COVID-19 vaccinations by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

Pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Kingdom.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the rituals.

