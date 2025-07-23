Saudi authorities warn property owners, tenants against housing subdivisions

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has reiterated its commitment to cracking down on the illegal subdivision of residential properties, warning that violators could face fines of up to SR200,000, Saudi Gazette reported.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ministry emphasized that dividing homes into smaller units without permits — including creating internal doors, altering exits, or modifying building setbacks — is a violation of municipal regulations. Such practices, it warned, pose risks to public safety, strain infrastructure and municipal services, and disrupt the social and economic fabric of urban communities.

With support from the ministry, local municipalities and secretariats are stepping up field inspections and utilizing reports submitted through the “Balady” app, part of a digital monitoring system designed to detect and address violations swiftly.

The Saudi ministry made it clear that all involved parties — including property owners, advertisers, investors, and tenants — will be held accountable. Unauthorized modifications are considered serious offenses and carry penalties of up to SR200,000.

Read More: Saudi Arabia launches pilot phase of self-driving vehicles in Riyadh

Additionally, the ministry warned against advertising or leasing subdivided units on digital platforms without proper licensing from municipal authorities, citing the detrimental impact on residential quality standards.

The ministry urged the public to report violations via the “Balady” app or by calling the unified hotline at 940.