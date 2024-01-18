25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia: PM Kakar

DAVOS: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Thursday called on Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the sidelines of 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), ARY News reported. 

The prime minister underlined the strategic importance of close brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in common cultural heritage and shared interests.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments. Prime Minister Kakar noted that close brotherly relations between the two countries were a factor of regional stability.

He said Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement including through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The prime minister appreciated the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and underlined the highest esteem the people of Pakistan held for the leadership and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar landed in Davos, Switzerland to participate in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Upon his arrival in Zurich, the interim premier was warmly received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to Geneva, Bilal Ahmed; Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Amir Shaukat and senior diplomatic officials.

In the meeting, the prime minister would deliver a keynote address on the theme “Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise”, the Foreign Office Spokesperson wrote her official X account.

