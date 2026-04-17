Saudi Fund extends $3bln deposit with Pakistan

Saudi Fund for Development has signed an agreement with State Bank of Pakistan to extend the maturity of its three billion dollar deposit.

The agreement was signed in Washington D.C by Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development Sultan bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

The extension of the deposit reflects the strong and longstanding economic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will further support Pakistan’s external sector stability.

Under the deal, the tenure of the $3 billion Saudi deposit held with the State Bank has been extended.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fund for Development and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Officials stated that the agreement reflects the strong and longstanding economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and is expected to further strengthen Pakistan’s external financial stability.

On Thursday, SBP received $2 bln from Saudi Arabia.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received funds of US$2 billion from Ministry of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the value date of 15April2026,” SBP posted on its X account.