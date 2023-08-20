Saudi Hajj Minister arrives in Pakistan on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umra Dr. Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya along with a delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening on a four-day visit, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Saudi Hajj Minister was cordially invited by caretaker Federal Minister for religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Almalki at the airport.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation will discuss with Pakistani officials various issues related to the facilities being provided to the Pakistani Hajj and Umra pilgrims, Road to Mecca project.

Saudi Minister for Hajj will also meet with the President caretaker Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff.

The visiting Saudi delegation comprises heads of the Saudi civil aviation and airlines and other departments.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood revealed that next year’s Hajj expenses could be significantly reduced by up to 50 per cent due to timely measures taken by the government.

He emphasized the importance of providing affordable Hajj during inflationary times, considering it a vital service to the pilgrims.

On this occasion, Senator Talha Mahmood expressed his appreciation for the commendable services rendered by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their generous support in facilitating this year’s Hajj arrangements.