Saudi king to undergo tests due to high fever: State news agency

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical tests on Sunday due to “high temperature and joint pain”, state news agency SPA reported.

The examinations will be conducted at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah. The king, 88, was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2 1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

On April 25, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a routine medical checkup.

According to Saudi state-run television, King Salman bin Abdulaziz completed a routine check-up at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital after completing a routine examination, the television reported, citing a statement from the royal court.