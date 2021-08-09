Saudi people leaving country must get two-shot vaccine starting Aug 9

RIYADH: Saudi citizens will need two COVID-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom starting today as it announced the past month, the ministry of interior clarified Monday.

Those under the age of 12 will get a veracious health insurance to get medical treatment when necessary if they contract COVID outside, the ministry said. The insurance must extend coverage to COVID treatment outside of the country, the interior ministry said.

People who already contracted Covid and recovered six months from now will be given an exception of the two-shot vaccine condition.

Pakistan among 9 states barred as KSA opens Umrah applications

Separately for Pakistan, federal religious affairs minister Noor ul Haq Qadri said today Pakistani pilgrims, among those from nine states, haven’t been allowed entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as it opens Umrah applications.

Speaking today to ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera, the minister said Pakistan was still amongst the nine countries not allowed unconditionally into the Kingdom