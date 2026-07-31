BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and a group of investors ​have gained EU approval for their $55 ‌billion acquisition of video game developer Electronic Arts (EA) under the bloc’s subsidy rules, a European Commission filing ​showed on Friday.

In a regulatory filing on ​Thursday, Electronic Arts (EA) said it had received ⁠all regulatory approvals as of July 30 ​and that it expects to close the deal ​on August 4.

The deal secured a green light under EU merger rules last week, but the review under ​the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) was seen as ​the bigger hurdle.

The FSR aims to prevent unfair non-EU ‌subsidies ⁠granted to companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc.

Reuters reported exclusively earlier this month that the deal would secure EU approval under ​the FSR.

The ​deal is ⁠a major push by PIF in its efforts to become a ​global hub for games and sports, betting ​on ⁠the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn.

It ⁠also ​underscores Saudi Arabia’s diversification from ​oil into infrastructure, tourism, sports and gaming and other sectors.