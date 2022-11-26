Saudi player Saleh Alshehri denies receiving Rolls Royce Phantom as gifts on Argentina win

RIYADH: Saudi football player Saleh Alshehri has denied news about a Rolls Royce Phantom car being gifted to players of the Saudi Arabian football team after their win against Argentina in their inaugural game of the FIFA world cup in Qatar, ARY News reported.

According to details, Saudi players put all speculation about receiving super luxury Rolls Royce cars for defeating Argetntine to rest in a press conference on Saturday. The news about the KSA Crown Prine gifting Rolls Royce to the team had started circulating over social media after the KSA team beat two-time world champions Argentina.

Saleh added that representing their country is the most significant honour. The green falcons had beaten Argentina by 2-1 in their first game of the FIFA world cup 2022.

The Saudi team will play their second tournament game against Poland today.

Earlier, news about the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud promising the football players of the national team a Rolls Royce Phantom for their win against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup opener in Qatar had started circulating over social media.

The speculation have been put to rest after Saleh Alshehri’s statement.

