JEDDAH: The Saudi Royal Court on Monday announced the death of Prince Nawaf bin Naif bin Mamdouh bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), funeral prayers for the late prince will be offered on Tuesday after Asr prayers at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Grand Mosque in Riyadh.

Read More: Hajj sermon urges Muslim unity, rejects political division

Meanwhile, Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi and Amir-ul-Hajj Sheikh Ali Al-Hudhaify on Tuesday called for unity among Muslims and urged pilgrims to keep Hajj free from political slogans, disputes, and division.

Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra during Waqoof-e-Arafat, Sheikh Al-Hudhaify emphasized that the essence of Islam lies in Tawheed — worshipping Allah alone without associating partners with Him.

He advised pilgrims to remain calm, avoid overcrowding, and follow official safety instructions during the Hajj rituals.

Special prayers were offered for unity among Muslims worldwide, as well as for peace and stability across Muslim countries.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaify also prayed for Saudi Arabia’s leadership, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating Hajj arrangements.

Following the sermon, pilgrims offered combined and shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers in their designated camps and tents.

The central Hajj ritual of Waqoof-e-Arafat was observed with deep religious devotion as millions of pilgrims from around the world gathered at the plains of Arafat, chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

Pakistani pilgrims began arriving in Arafat after Isha prayers under the supervision of designated organizers.