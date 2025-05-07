Saudi Railways SAR expands services for Hajj 2025

SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi Railways SAR has revealed its operational plan for Hajj 2025, presenting a 25% increase in available seats compared to the previous year.

One of the fastest rail services in the world, the Haramain High-Speed Railway will travel with 2 million pilgrims, with an extra 400,000 seats added to meet the increase in demand.

According to the schedule, the railway is scheduled to operate 4,768 trips between Madinah and Makkah until 20 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446, ensuring well-organised transportation for pilgrims.

Saudi Railways’ SAR program includes the Haramain High-Speed Railway, which has 35 trains running at 300 km/h, each with a capacity of 417 seats. This railway offers a modern, eco-friendly, and comfortable travel experience.

Stricter Regulations for Unauthorised Pilgrimage

Saudi authorities have announced severe penalties for unauthorised pilgrimages. Violators could face fines varying from 10,000 to 100,000 Saudi Riyals, imprisonment, deportation, and a 10-year entry ban.

Read More: 14,662 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025

The Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq, highlighted the importance of compliance, revealing that 11,000 Pakistani pilgrims prolonged their visas during the previous Hajj season.

To enhance monitoring, Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with smart electronic wristbands, ensuring adherence to travel schedules. Authorities warn that delayed departures from Makkah will result in severe penalties, as overstaying in the Haram region is now classified as a serious offence.

Saudi Arabia has prepared 25,000 buses and expanded air, sea, and rail services to accommodate the arrival of pilgrims.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has secured 3 million flight seats, while Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has allocated 1 million seats across 2,000 flights. The Al Mashair Metro will operate 2,000 trips, transporting over 2 million passengers across key pilgrimage sites.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has stationed 436 personnel at Jeddah Islamic Port to facilitate the arrival of 5,000 pilgrims, ensuring smooth entry logistics.

Additionally, Saudi Post (SPL) has introduced refrigerated vehicles for transporting medical supplies, reflecting the growing integration of health logistics in Hajj planning.

Saudi Railways SAR Hajj 2025 preparations highlight the kingdom’s commitment to efficient pilgrim transportation while enforcing strict compliance measures to maintain order during the sacred journey.