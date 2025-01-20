Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 20 Jan 2025

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) registered stood at 74.28 in the open market on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal remained unchanged against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) based on the closing rate of the previous working day in the open market.

As per details, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal remains unchanged, with its selling price also standing at Rs74.48 on the first day of the new business week.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

Read More: Gold rates in Saudi Arabia; January 20, 2025

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborer seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia decreased to 3,796 Saudi Riyal (SAR) on Monday, January 20, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,258. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,134.

It is important to note that gold prices are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at at 08:30 am January 20, 2025.