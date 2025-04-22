Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 22, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained at Rs74.3 in the open market on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs74.9.

Saudi Arabia’s official currency is denoted as SAR or SR. A single Riyal is divided into 100 halalas.

The relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is characterized by a deep-rooted, mutually supportive alliance, reinforced by significant financial aid from the Saudi kingdom.

Recently, Saudi Arabia extended a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan for an additional year to further strengthen the economy of the fellow Islamic nation.

Every year, millions of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia remit large portions of their income back to the homeland.

These remittances are vital financial lifelines, enabling families to cover daily expenses, fund education, and stimulate local economies.

This economic reliance deepens the financial ties between the two countries.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia is a major hub for Pakistani workers seeking employment. Upon returning, many convert Saudi Riyals to Pakistani Rupees (PKR), highlighting the active currency exchange between the nations.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 4,675 SAR per tola on Tuesday.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,013, with an ounce of gold costing 12,481 Saudi Riyal.