Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; July 01, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) on Tuesday registered a meagre gain against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) gained 2 paisas in the open market against the Pakistani rupee to reach a buying rate of Rs75.66 on Tuesday, July 01, 2025.

The selling rate remained at Rs76.23.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), Saudi Arabia’s official currency, is subdivided into 100 halala and managed by the Saudi Central Bank. Pegged to the US dollar, the Riyal maintains consistent value, making it a trusted currency for international trade and remittances.

Its stability is vital for the millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whose earnings significantly support Pakistan’s economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, is Pakistan’s official currency, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system.

Introduced in 1948, the Rupee’s value fluctuates based on domestic economic factors like inflation, trade balances, and foreign exchange inflows.

Its performance against major currencies like the Riyal is shaped by market dynamics and remittance trends.

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy due to the deep economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom hosts a significant Pakistani expatriate workforce employed in industries such as construction, healthcare, and services.

In May 2025, remittances from Saudi Arabia amounted to $913.3 million, making it the largest source of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan.

From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year, underscoring the Riyal’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.