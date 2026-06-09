Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – June 9, 2026

KARACHI, June 9, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at approximately Rs74.70 to Rs74.80 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in open market across major Pakistani cities, according to leading forex platforms’ Tuesday data.

The interbank rate, as reported by State Bank , stands at Rs74.14.

Current market data shows the open market buying rate for Saudi Riyal at Rs74.05 to Rs74.15, while the selling rate ranges between Rs74.70 and Rs74.80 depending on the exchange counter and city.

The SAR to PKR rate has been stable lately and saw a small increase during the Hajj 2026 session. This stability helps both remittance senders and recipients plan their finances, even as domestic inflation affects household buying power.

The Saudi Riyal is essential to Pakistan’s remittance system. Saudi Arabia has consistently been the top country for worker transfers. Overseas Pakistanis working in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and domestic sectors send billions of Riyals back home each year. At the current open market selling rate of about Rs74.75, a transfer of 1,000 Riyals equals roughly Rs74,750 for the recipient families. This supports crucial expenses like education, healthcare, utilities, and daily needs.

Looking at the broader economy, a Riyal trading in the Rs74.05 to Rs74.80 range has various effects. Households that rely on remittances experience stable but limited buying power, which means they need to budget carefully due to ongoing inflation. Importers of Saudi crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals gain from predictable rupee costs that help keep their supply chains running. Steady inflows of Riyals strengthen Pakistan’s external reserves and assist the State Bank in managing balance-of-payment issues. Additionally, exporters of Pakistani products, like rice, textiles, leather goods, and surgical instruments, remain competitive in global markets given the current exchange rate.

The slight difference between the official interbank rate of Rs74.28 and the retail open market price near Rs74.75 results from practical market conditions. Seasonal travel patterns, including Umrah and Hajj preparations, usually increase the demand for physical Riyal notes, which creates localized liquidity pressures that slightly raise retail prices. Licensed money changers also add operational margins to cover cash logistics, currency checks, and branch liquidity management. These factors help explain the typical spread seen between institutional and retail forex markets in Pakistan.

For practical reference, using an indicative open market rate of 1 Saudi Riyal equal to Rs74.75, common conversions include 10 Riyals for Rs747.50, 50 Riyals for Rs3,737.50, 100 Riyals for Rs7,475, 500 Riyals for Rs37,375, and 1,000 Riyals for Rs74,750. Travelers and remittance senders should confirm final rates directly with their chosen exchange provider since prices may vary slightly by location, transaction size, and time of day.