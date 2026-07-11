Saudi Riyal held its value steady against the Pakistani Rupee in the first week of July 2026, as indicated by data available through currency rates published by ARY News throughout the week.

The State Bank of Pakistan published regular mark-to-market and interbank reference rates that revealed a very minor trend of daily fluctuation in the SAR to PKR currency pair.

As per State Bank of Pakistan numbers, data reported by ARY News showed the Saudi Riyal remained confined to a limited trading range throughout the week.

By July 7, 2026, the SAR was close to 74.05 PKR according to interbank reference rates.

By subsequent updates to July 10, SAR remained very close to the 74.06 PKR mark. During the beginning of the week (around July 2 to July 6), the currency pair hovered narrowly between approximately 73.81 and 74.23 PKR per SAR.

The Pakistani Rupee demonstrated resilience against the SAR, mirroring a relatively consistent trend seen in the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee (USD to PKR) rate, which stayed around 278 PKR on ready market rates.

This steady performance was conducive to smooth functioning of remittance and trade settlements with Saudi Arabia.

Many people in Pakistan buy Saudi Riyal because there are many Pakistani residents in the Kingdom. Most Pakistanis, in Saudi Arabia, remit money home and families convert it to PKR in order to fulfill day-to-day expenditure and expenses. SAR is the standard currency used by expats in Saudi Arabia so that, through it; a lot of families fulfill expenses like medical, education, household needs.

Thus, Saudi Riyal’s demand in local money exchange market remains very high.

Other than this, Hajj and Umarah to Saudi Arabia also involves people who may deal in Saudi Riyal for the purpose. There are also people who deal with trading with the Saudi market who often deal in SAR.