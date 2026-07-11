KARACHI- The UAE Dirham (AED) maintained a stable trajectory against the Pakistani Rupee during the first week of July 2026 according to currency updates published by ARY News throughout the week.

While State Bank of Pakistan reference rates were mentioned in the reports, the day-on-day fluctuations in the UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate remained nominal, indicative of a lack of considerable movement in major Gulf currencies.

The AED remained contained within a relatively narrow trading spectrum during the period. As of July 7, 2026, the interbank and market AED to PKR rate did not vary substantially from previously reported levels and remained broadly aligned with market movements, while updates on July 10 indicated a similar marginal trading in the PKR 75 to PKR 76 band for AED in relation to overall forex trends. During the beginning of the week, around July 2 to July 6, the AED had also held steady, in much the same manner as SAR and USD rates did.

One of the primary reasons why there is a huge demand for UAE Dirhams in Pakistan, are the vast number of Pakistanis that reside in the UAE and send huge sums of money home annually. The AED to PKR conversions of these payments help millions of households to pay their costs in Pakistan whether that’s education of their children, medical facilities, house rentals or the general cost of life. Because of the immense number of remittances and trade, a large quantity of AED are exchanged in Pakistan’s currency market.

The additional demand comes from trade related deals as well as tourism and visits to the UAE by tourists and business.