NEW YORK – US television journalist Savannah Guthrie returned to her job as co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show on ​Monday, more than two months after her ‌84-year-old mother vanished from her Arizona home in an unresolved kidnapping.

At 7 a.m. in the show’s Manhattan studio, Guthrie launched into ​the headlines – the U.S. war on Iran, ​the Artemis II astronauts’ traveling to the far ⁠side of the moon – before briefly acknowledging her ​absence.

“We are so glad you started your week with ​us, and it is good be home,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“Yes, it is good to have you back at home,” her co-anchor Craig ​Melvin replied, patting Guthrie’s hand.

“Well, here we go, ​ready or not, let’s do the news,” Guthrie said.

She was ‌last ⁠at the anchor’s desk in January, shortly before her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home near Tucson. An armed man wearing a ski mask ​was recorded tampering ​with her ⁠doorbell camera before the disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings later recorded emotional pleas ​for their mother’s return, offering a $1 million ​reward, ⁠but she has yet to be found.

In a video she recorded in February, Guthrie said her family was “blowing ⁠on ​the embers of hope” that ​Nancy Guthrie was still alive, but acknowledged that “she may already be gone.”