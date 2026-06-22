Savannah Guthrie shares sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband

Savannah Guthrie honored her husband, Michael Feldman, on Father’s Day.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Guthrie posted stories, featuring a photo of her husband snuggling with their two kids, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9. She also captioned her post with “our hero ❤️ happy fathers day, @feldmike”.

Around 4 months ago, Savannah Guthrie’s mother went missing from her residence in Arizona. Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home on February 1st, and no suspects have been named in the case.

Feldman has been outspoken about his support for his wife amid the disappearance of Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was last seen at her home in Arizona on Jan. 31 in what authorities believe was an abduction. She remains missing.

Feldman has shared surveillance footage from outside his mother-in-law’s home, calling on the public to help “bring her home” and identify the masked individual in the video. The TV personality exchanged vows with Michael in March 2014.