YouTube star Mikayla Raines dies aged 29 after online bullying

Mikayla Raines, a beloved YouTube star and founder of the animal rescue charity Save a Fox, has died by suicide at the age of 29. Her husband, Ethan, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

Raines was widely known for her work with Save a Fox, the largest fox rescue organisation in the United States.

Based in Minnesota and Florida, Save a Fox has saved thousands of animals under Raines’ care. She dedicated her life to rescuing foxes and other exotic animals, starting the charity in 2016 when she was just 20 years old.

Ethan revealed that Mikayla Raines had been the target of relentless online bullying.

He said false rumours were spread about her, and the cruelty came not only from strangers but also from people she once called close friends. The abuse, he claimed, stemmed from jealousy and envy.

“She was deeply affected,” Ethan wrote. “She tried for years to push through the pain, but this time it was too much.”

Raines had long battled multiple health issues, including depression, borderline personality disorder, and autism. Despite therapy and medication, Ethan said “nothing really seemed to help”.

Mikayla Raines first began working with animals at age 15, volunteering with a wildlife rehabber.

Read More: ‘Bad Company’, ‘Mott the Hoople’ star Mick Ralphs dies at 81

Her love for animals led to the creation of Save a Fox, which has now saved more than 1,000 animals. Ethan described her as someone who would go without sleep, food, or rest if an animal needed her help.

Ethan promised to continue her life’s work through Save a Fox, saying, “I gave Mikayla all my love and energy, and I will do the same with this rescue going forward. That’s what Mikayla would want.”

Raines is survived by Ethan and their young daughter, Freya. Ethan shared that Mikayla was a wonderful mother and taught Freya how to care for animals with love and respect.