Rohit Sharma expects ‘challenging’ Newlands as India look to level series

India’s young batters will simply have to find a way to cope with South Africa’s “challenging” conditions, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma said he did not expect conditions for the second Test, starting at Newlands on Wednesday, to be much different from those at Centurion, where India were beaten by an innings in the first Test last week.

“The pitch looks pretty similar to Centurion,” he said. “Maybe not full of grass but there is enough covering of grass on the pitch.”

Rohit Sharma missed his team’s tour two seasons ago because of injury but said teammates who were in Cape Town said conditions appeared to be much as they were then, when the highest team total in a tightly-contested match, won by South Africa, was 223.

Three of India’s top six batsmen are on their first tour of South Africa and they all struggled at Centurion. Rohit Sharma, who only made five and nought, said they would have benefitted from the first game.

“At some stage, we all have to be exposed to conditions like this. I am sure they will have learned a lot from the first game and tomorrow is another opportunity for them to understand what is required. It is challenging but that’s what Test cricket is about,” he said.

Rohit Sharma said inexperience had also affected India’s bowling in Centurion.

“That can happen, it’s understandable, but it’s about putting your faith and trust in them to get the job done,” the Indian captain said.

