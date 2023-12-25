India’s Rohit Sharma makes interesting comments on South Africa Test series

India captain Rohit Sharma said winning the two-match Test series against hosts South Africa would not help him get over the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final defeat to Australia.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India was the favourite to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia at Ahmedabad on November 19 as the hosts had won all their 10 matches on the trot.

However, they lost the game after suffering a six-wicket defeat as the Pat Cummins-led side went on to win their sixth world title in history.

Rohit Sharma, who had decided to take a break from international cricket following the world championships, will return to the side in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Proteas.

The India captain, speaking about the upcoming bilateral series against South Africa, said he was not sure that winning it would help him forget the pain of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“We’ve never clinched a series here, so it would be a significant achievement if we manage to do it,” he said. “I’m not sure if it can completely erase the pain of the World Cup defeat, but achieving this would be a positive outcome.

“We’ve put in so much hard work, so we deserve this, at least to some extent.”

